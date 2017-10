on 10/27/2017 |

James Gary Kersey, 68 of Cub Run passed away Tuesday, Oct. 24 at his home. He was born in Vine Grove to the late Milton & Dortha Jane Stone Kersey. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He is survived by his wife Mary Darlene Kersey

2 sons-Sean Michael Kersey of Louisville and Timothy Wayne Kersey of Washington

His wishes were honored as cremation was chosen.