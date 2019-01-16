Logo


JAMES H “JIMMY” JONES

on 01/16/2019 |

James H. “Jimmy” Jones, 79, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at his home.  Born in Burkesville, KY he was the son of the late Stanley Hines Jones and Bertha Ferguson Jones.

Jimmy was perhaps best known in Glasgow for cruising around in his 1957 Austin Healey, or being spotted on the daily walks along S. Green Street with his little brown dog, Cookie.  Jimmy was a veteran and served in the U. S. Marine Corp.  He was employed in economic development with the Henderson County Development Corporation in Henderson, KY until retirement and moving to Glasgow in 2005.  He was a faithful attendee of the First United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Joan Marie McGlasson Jones.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Benedict Jones; son Roy Jones and wife Lisa of Florence, KY, and their children, Julia Katherine Jones and Rachel Marie Brand and husband Caleb of Bowling Green; Karen’s children Spencer Benedict and wife Carrie of Glasgow and their son Austin; Jane Leyton Benedict of Glasgow and her daughter Maren.  Jimmy is also survived by his brothers, Stanley Hines Jones II and wife Kaye of Lexington, KY and Mike Jones and wife Martha Ellen of Bowling Green, KY.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, January 18th at First United Methodist Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be at the First United Methodist Church Thursday from 5:00 PM until 7:30 PM and Friday morning from 9:00 AM until time for the service.  Military honors will be given at the cemetery by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow.  Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to either the Hosparus Barren River, the American Cancer Society, or Barren River Animal Welfare Assn. (BRAWA).

