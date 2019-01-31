Logo


James Harold Byrd

on 01/31/2019 |

James Harold Byrd, 78, Knob Lick, died Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  A son of the late Marshall Roosevelt Byrd and Magdaline Eudy Byrd, he was a retired farmer.

Survivors include five children: Eddie Dean Estep, Brenda Elizabeth Horton, James Travis Byrd, Pamela J. McCuiston, and Mark Edward Byrd; six grandchildren: Kim, Kelly, and Joshua Taylor, Chasity and Nikita Houchens, and Trevor Byrd; two brothers: Bud Byrd and Tommy Byrd; four sisters: Emmer Ballard, Mary Ballard, Ann Honeycutt, and Alveda Jessie; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters and one half-brother.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 8 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

 

