James Horton

on 11/02/2017 |

James Horton, 62 of Cave City passed away at 5:50am Thursday, November 2 at his home.  Born in Ft. Knox, he was the son of the late Les and Nora Moulden Horton.  James was a retired regional safety coordinator with Dart Container and after retiring he opened his business of Horton’s Guns.

He was a member of the Horse Cave Church of Christ.

James is survived by his wife Melinda Catherine Horton

Two daughters Tiffany Matthews & hus. Fred of Bartlett, TN

and Erica Greenwell & hus. Derrick of Bardstown

five grandchildren Zachary, Brayden & Sierra Matthews and Audrey & Bryce Greenwell

one great-granddaughter Elizabeth Matthews

one brother Arlie Horton of Hardyville

one sister Brenda Jernigan of Atlanta, GA

Funeral services for James Horton will be 2pm Sunday, Nov. 5 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Hatcher officiating.  Burial will be in the Cave City Cemetery.  Visitation will be Saturday from 4-8pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.  Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Cave City Cemetery fund or the Horse Cave Church of Christ.

