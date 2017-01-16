James Howard Perkins, 91, Glasgow, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2017, at his residence. A son of the late Buford and Pearl Bunch Perkins, he was a retired farmer and rural mail carrier. He was a veteran of WWII, and a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church where he had also served as Deacon for many years.

Howard was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Woodcock Perkins; his son: Melvin Perkins; a granddaughter: Michalle Williams; two brothers: Homer Perkins and Charlie Perkins; two sisters: Nettie Whitlow and Hazel Grider.

Survivors include his daughter Carol Williams and her husband Mike of Glasgow; his daughter-in-law: Dianna Perkins of Horse Cave; two grandchildren: Shawn Perkins and his wife Debbie of Glasgow, and Gina Huff and her husband Shawn of Scottsville; three great-grandchildren: Amanda and Eric Perkins and Taylor Beth Huff; one sister: Alene Hodges of Colfax, IN.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be provided by Glasgow Chapter 20 DAV. Visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.