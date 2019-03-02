Logo


James “Jim” Bowman

on 02/03/2019 |

James “Jim” Bowman, 95 of Munfordville passed away Saturday afternoon at Signature Health Care of Hart County. He was born in Logsdon Valley to the late Arthur & Sybil Bratcher Bowman. Mr. Bowman was a U.S. Army Air Force veteran and a member of the Dover Chapel Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by a grandson Michael Lee, three brothers Forrest, Derritt & Arthur Bowman and by two sisters Esther Tucker & Louise Whitlow

He is survived by his wife Betty Willis

One son-Danny Bowman & wife Sherry of Munfordville

One daughter-Patricia Lee & hus. Harry of Charlestown, IN

Three grandchildren-Kevin Bowman, Cheri O’Neal, and Laura Carr

Seven great-grandchildren

One half-brother-Lester Bradway of Salisbury, NC

Funeral services for James “Jim” Bowman will be 11am Thursday Feb. 7 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8pm and after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home.

