JAMES “JIMMY” BRIGGS

on 09/20/2018 |

James “Jimmy” Briggs 56 of Cave City died Thursday, September 20, 2018 at his residence.   Funeral arrangements for James “Jimmy” Briggs are incomplete but will be under the direction of the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.

