JAMES “JIMMY” GREGNER

on 12/14/2017 |

James “Jimmy” Gegner, 46 of Bowling Green died Wed. Dec. 13, 2017 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa native was a son of the late Gerald and Shirley Kleve Gegner. He was a member of the Thirteenth Street Club and an avid nascar fan.

His survivors include his sister, Lorrie Anderson (Mark) and his brother, John Gegner (Lisa); two nephews, Michael and Justin Ebert; one aunt, Audrey Ruppert.

Visitation 2-5 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with funeral service to be held at 5 p.m.

Donations may be made to the Thirteenth Street Club, 1013 E 13th St, Bowling Green, KY 42101

