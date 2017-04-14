James “Jimmy” Napper 73 of Bonnieville died Thursday morning at his home. He was born in Bonnieville to the late Walter and Rudell McCurdy Napper.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene Napper; two sons, Billy Napper and wife Mary Ann of Bonnieville and Jason Napper and wife Dawn of Lebanon, Indiana; two brothers, Ronnie Napper and wife Marty of Upton and Mike Napper and wife Lisa of Cub Run; three sisters, Pat Holbert and husband Larry of New Haven, Linda Upton and husband, David of Nolin and Barbara Booker of Jacksonville, Florida. Seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild also surviving. Several nieces and nephews also surviving.

Funeral services for James “Jimmy” Napper will be held at 1pm Monday, April 17, 2017 at the Sego Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Visitation after 9am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.