JAMES “JUNIOR” THOMPSON

on 02/15/2019 |

James “Junior” Thompson, 77, of Glasgow, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  Born in Monroe County, KY, he was the son of the late James Andrew and Sallie Brooks Thompson.

Junior was employed in pipeline construction as a heavy equipment operator and was also a farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Devore Thompson; 2 sisters, Patricia Beach (Larry) of Glasgow and Charlene Ward of Louisville; nieces, Diane Fuller (Steve) of Quality, KY, Carolyn Stinson (Billy) of Cave City, Tammy Mattingly (John) of Radcliff, Shelly Gentry of Glasgow, Leigh Anne Cumbee of Texas, Leslie Cumbee of Bowling Green and April Dawn Diersen of Louisville; nephews, David Sean Ward of Colorado and Jessie Sites of North Dakota.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Daniel Thompson.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, February 17th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery.  Visitation will be Saturday from 3pm until 8pm and Sunday morning from 8am until time for the service.

