James Kenneth Coomer, 82, of Clarksville, Indiana passed away Monday October 2, 2017. Born in the Roseville Community of Barren County on September 12, 1935. He was the son of the late Lawrence and Bernice Atwell Coomer.

While living in Glasgow he worked with his uncle at Atwell’s cabinet shop. After moving to Indiana he was a supervisor at the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant, International Harvester, and owned a General Contracting firm. In most recent years, he and his family owned and operated the restaurant Ann’s on the River in Jeffersonville. Ken will be remembered as a generous loving family man always willing to help anyone in need.

He is survived by his sons Rodney Coomer and his wife Peggy of Henryville, Indiana, David Coomer and his wife Frances of Salem, Indiana., and John Coomer of Jeffersonville, Indiana.; his brothers Mike Coomer and Tim Coomer of Hiseville, Phil Coomer of Bowling Green; his sisters, JoAnn Gooden of Louisville, Judy Gossom and Vickie Mosby of Glasgow , and Kathy Pollack of Vacaville, California and Teresa London of Hisville; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Coomer and his sister, Lorene Hanking.

Funeral service will be held Friday October 6, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Visitation will be held Thursday October 5, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.