James Kenneth “Kenny” Madison, Jr., age 53 of Brownsville, departed this life on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 in Bowling Green. The Missouri native was born on April 11, 1964 to the late James K. “Jimmy” Madison, Sr. and Louise Priddy (Danny) of Summer Shade.

Kenny was an office manager at Building Systems and an associate at Warden Company. He was a member of Silent Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides his mother, he leaves to honor his memory one sister, Paula Hayes (Jeff) of Brownsville; one niece, Lauren Black (Josh) of Portland, TN; dogs, Maddie and Potter; several uncles, aunts and cousins.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Team Madison.

VISITATION

1 – 6 pm, Saturday, October 7, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel