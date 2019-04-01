Logo


JAMES KENNETH YOUNG

on 01/04/2019

James Kenneth Young, 93, of Glasgow, died Thursday, January 3, 2019 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  He was born in the Rocky Hill community of Barren County, the son of the late Thomas Earl and Mayme James Hawks Young.  Kenneth was a farmer and a veteran of WWII serving in the U. S. Navy.  He was a member of Beaver Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Wynona Lynn Young; daughter, Reba Young and husband Gerald Marquardt of Elgin, IL; 2 grandsons, Gabriel Barrett of Chattanooga, TN and Colin Barrett of Elgin, IL and his nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Marie Jones and Earline Price.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, January 7th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.  Burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery with military honors provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow.  Visitation will be Sunday from 1pm until 8pm and Monday morning until time for the service.

