on 07/30/2018 |

James Larry Stell, 68, Glasgow, died Sunday, July 29, 2018, at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon. Born in Red Bay, Alabama, he was the son of Sarah Dean Echols Stell and the late James Ray Stell.

Larry was a retired orderly and transporter at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital with 47 years service. He was a lifelong member of the First Church of the Nazarene, where he also was an avid drummer. He was also an avid UK fan and a computer guru.

Survivors include his mother, Sarah Stell of Glasgow; three sisters: Janet Shutters and husband Tom of New Albany, IN, Janan Absher and Tina Stell both of Glasgow; four nieces and nephews: Deanna Newill, David Absher II, Melissa Fitterer, and James Absher; seven great-nieces and nephews; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continue Wednesday morning at the funeral home.