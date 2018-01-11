Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JAMES LENORD CLINES

on 11/01/2018 |

James Lenord Clines, 81, Cave City, passed away Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at NHC, Glasgow.  He was born April 05, 1937 in Cave City to the late Leonard and Hazel Webb Cline.  He had been employed at Tyson’s Bearing Co and a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church.  He was a US Army Veteran, a reserve of the Army and member of the Army National Guard.

Survivors include his wife Peggy Hughes Clines, Cave City; a daughter, Theresa Barbee (Jeff), Bowling Green; a sister, Anna Bell Long, Hardyville; grandchildren, Barbara Jo Tuck (Erik), Park City, Jenny Rae Rector (Andy), Smiths Grove; great-grandchildren, Elissa Tuck, Kenton Tuck, Elliott Tuck, Jaxon Rector and Zachary Rector.

 Funeral services with Vernon Johnson officiating will be at 11 AM, Saturday November 3rd at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City with burial in the Cave City Cemetery.  Visitation at the funeral home will be on Friday, November 2nd from 1 to 8 PM and on Saturday after 9 AM until time of service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JAMES LENORD CLINES”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SAM ROYSE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
67°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Thursday 11/01 40%
High 67° / Low 43°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Friday 11/02 20%
High 53° / Low 37°
Overcast
Clear
Saturday 11/03 10%
High 62° / Low 44°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.