on 11/01/2018 |

James Lenord Clines, 81, Cave City, passed away Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at NHC, Glasgow. He was born April 05, 1937 in Cave City to the late Leonard and Hazel Webb Cline. He had been employed at Tyson’s Bearing Co and a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church. He was a US Army Veteran, a reserve of the Army and member of the Army National Guard.

Survivors include his wife Peggy Hughes Clines, Cave City; a daughter, Theresa Barbee (Jeff), Bowling Green; a sister, Anna Bell Long, Hardyville; grandchildren, Barbara Jo Tuck (Erik), Park City, Jenny Rae Rector (Andy), Smiths Grove; great-grandchildren, Elissa Tuck, Kenton Tuck, Elliott Tuck, Jaxon Rector and Zachary Rector.

Funeral services with Vernon Johnson officiating will be at 11 AM, Saturday November 3rd at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Friday, November 2nd from 1 to 8 PM and on Saturday after 9 AM until time of service.