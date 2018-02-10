Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JAMES LEON PRATER

on 10/02/2018 |

James Leon Prater, 67, of Glasgow, died Monday October 1, 2018 at his home.  Born in Virginia he was the son of the late James Arthur and Helen Marie Prater.  Mr. Prater was a restaurant manager and a U. S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife Beverly Collier Prater; son Cory Poore of Glasgow; 2 granddaughters Cheyenne and Cassie Poore; 5 brothers Kim Prater and David (Janie) Prater of Abington, VA, Doug (Beulah) Prater, Scott (Kathy) Prater and Mike Prater of Clinchco, VA; mother-in-law Shirley Collier of Glasgow; 3 sisters-in-law Bunny (Mike) Harlow of Glasgow, Marsha (Jim) Akins of St. Genevieve, MO and Pat Waller of Desloge, MO and 2 brothers-in-law Jim Collier and Duane (Nicki) Collier of Glasgow.  Also surviving is his adopted daughter, Lora Lee (Robert) Hays, her sons Ravven and Kase (Kelsie) Hays and her granddaughter Azlyn of Martinsville, IL.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, October 4th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 3pm Wednesday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JAMES LEON PRATER”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

BILL MARTIN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
76°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 10/02 20%
High 79° / Low 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 10/03 20%
High 85° / Low 68°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 10/04 50%
High 85° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.