on 10/02/2018 |

James Leon Prater, 67, of Glasgow, died Monday October 1, 2018 at his home. Born in Virginia he was the son of the late James Arthur and Helen Marie Prater. Mr. Prater was a restaurant manager and a U. S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife Beverly Collier Prater; son Cory Poore of Glasgow; 2 granddaughters Cheyenne and Cassie Poore; 5 brothers Kim Prater and David (Janie) Prater of Abington, VA, Doug (Beulah) Prater, Scott (Kathy) Prater and Mike Prater of Clinchco, VA; mother-in-law Shirley Collier of Glasgow; 3 sisters-in-law Bunny (Mike) Harlow of Glasgow, Marsha (Jim) Akins of St. Genevieve, MO and Pat Waller of Desloge, MO and 2 brothers-in-law Jim Collier and Duane (Nicki) Collier of Glasgow. Also surviving is his adopted daughter, Lora Lee (Robert) Hays, her sons Ravven and Kase (Kelsie) Hays and her granddaughter Azlyn of Martinsville, IL.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, October 4th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 3pm Wednesday.