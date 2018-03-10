on 10/03/2018 |

James Leonard Johnson, 96, of Glasgow, KY passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 5, 1921 the son of the late Henry Elmer Johnson and Leona Matthews Johnson.

Leonard is survived by his wife Bernadene Furlong Johnson, whom he married November 27, 1948. Surviving are children Gerard (Ruthie Lamb) Johnson of Murray, KY; Teresa Carol Johnson; Gail (Donnie) Bunch: Phillip (Teresa Gail) Johnson; and Mark (Karen) Johnson all of Glasgow. Additionally, he is survived by 10 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 step-great grandchild. A sister-in-law, Louise Furlong and special caregivers Virginia Kessinger and Kristy Smith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Leona Renna Johnson Smith; grandson, James “Jimmy” Douglas Gipe; and great grandson Henry James Hester. Also preceding Leonard in death were sisters Beatrice Johnson, Margie Johnson, Jewell Williamson, Mary Lewis Borders and Ruth Johnson; brothers Elmer Johnson and T.F. Johnson.

Leonard was a WWII veteran having served in the US Army. Stationed in the South Pacific, he was assigned to the New Caledonia unit. He would later become one of the original members of the newly-formed Americal Division, of which he was extremely proud. Staff Sergeant Johnson is well remembered for wearing his army uniform and marching in Glasgow’s annual Veteran’s Day Parade.

After WWII, Leonard returned to Glasgow and joined Joe Trabue in the electrical business. He went on to form a partnership with Charles Hughes known as Hughes and Johnson Electric. Leonard later became the sole owner and renamed it Leonard Johnson Electric Service Inc. and continues in business to date.

After retiring from the electrical business, Leonard spent time on his farm. For many years he raised beef cattle. The last few years of his life, he and Bernadene spent many hours sitting on the porch watching deer and turkeys roam the fields. He also loved to use a slingshot to shoot peanuts to feed the blue-jays. The porch is a favorite gathering place for his family today.

He was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church and a charter member of the Barren River Rod & Gun Club.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 6th at the First United Methodist Church with burial in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home from 4pm until 8pm and continue Saturday at the church from 9am until 11am.

The family request that in lieu of flowers and gifts that memorial contributions be made to Hosparus Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave. STE B, Bowling Green, KY 42103; the First United Methodist Church 500 S. Green St., Glasgow or your favorite charity.