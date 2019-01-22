James Lewis Wagner, 80, Beaumont, died Sunday, January 20, 2019. A private burial will be held at a later date. McMurtrey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
JAMES LEWIS WAGNER
on 01/22/2019 |
