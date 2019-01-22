Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JAMES LEWIS WAGNER

on 01/22/2019 |

James Lewis Wagner, 80, Beaumont, died Sunday, January 20, 2019. A private burial will be held at a later date. McMurtrey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JAMES LEWIS WAGNER”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SHIRLEY DECKARD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
8:41 PM CST on January 22, 2019
Expires:
9:00 AM CST on January 23, 2019
Overcast
Currently
47°
Overcast
Overcast
Tuesday 01/22 20%
High 51° / Low 43°
Overcast
Rain
Wednesday 01/23 100%
High 54° / Low 23°
Rain
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 01/24 20%
High 39° / Low 11°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.