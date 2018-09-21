on 09/21/2018 |

James Louis (Jimmy) Briggs, age 56, passed away peacefully at his home in Cave City, KY on Thursday September 20, 2018. He was surrounded by his loving family. Jimmy was born January 31, 1962 in Glasgow, Ky the son of the late Edward M. and Mildred A. Garrison Briggs. Jimmy was a devoted Christian and a faithful member of the South Green Street Church of Christ in Glasgow, KY.

During his 38-year tenure, Jimmy held many different roles, which led to him holding his final role of Chief Operating Officer for Clark Beverage Group. He also sat on several boards and Committees, because he was revered for his wisdom, knowledge, and character. He helped ensure that the appropriate moves were made, and you always knew that you would get his best, as he found ways to bring the best out of all of us.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Traci Ann Stinson Briggs of Cave City; 2 daughters Makenzie Ann Mohan ( Lucas) of Bowling Green and Shelby Jai Briggs of Cave City; 1 son Addison James Briggs of Cave City; 2 sisters Susie Briggs Delk (Amil) of Lilliam, AL, Janet Briggs Woodard (Timmy) of Smithville, TN; 1 sister-in-law Pat Harvey Briggs of Horse Cave, Ky; brother-in-law Todd Leonard Stinson (Kay) of Whitehouse, TN; In-laws Charles Leonard Stinson (Ellen) of Horse Cave, KY; step brother-in-law Scott Walters (Alena); Also surviving are 2 nieces, 2 great nieces, 1 great great niece and 4 nephews, 5 great nephews and 2 great great nephews along with several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother Robert Edward Briggs and a step brother-in-law Frankie Walters.

Funeral services will be held 11:00am Monday September 24th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Campground Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00pm till 8:00pm Saturday and 10:00am till 8:00pm Sunday and Monday until time for services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request a memorial donation be made to the Campground Cemetery. Donation envelopes may be picked up at the funeral home.