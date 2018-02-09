Logo


James Luther Burris

on 09/02/2018

James Luther Burris, 82, of Glasgow died Saturday, September 01, 2018 at his residence. Born in Edmonton, KY he was the son of the late William and Anne England Burris and husband of the late Barbara Jean Hodge Burris. Mr. Burris was of the Baptist faith, sang in several gospel groups and taught Sunday school. He was a retired bus driver for Barren County Schools and a farmer.

Survivors include a daughter Debbie Lowe (Danny) of Glasgow; a son Jeff Burris (Martha) of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; a sister Faye Hoover of Glasgow and several niece and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a sister Georgia Firkins and 2 brothers Herman and Cecil Burris.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home.

