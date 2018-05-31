on 05/31/2018 |

James Madison Clayton III, 73 of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. He was born in Mt. Vernon, IL on June 12, 1944 to the Late James Madison Clayton Jr. and Mary Brand Clayton. He married Deanna Upton Clayton who survives on March 9, 1963 in Fairfield, IL.

He was a retired truck driver and student minister. He retired from MLS Trucking. He was a past board member on the Stoney Point VFD, and also attended Franklin Community Church.

In addition to his wife Deanna Upton Clayton of Scottsville, KY; he is survived by

Four sons, James Madison Clayton IV (Jim) and wife Kim of Orlando, FL; Allen Bruce Clayton and wife Becky of Marion, IL; Gilbert Thomas (Tom) Clayton and Fiance Ronda of Buckskin, IN; Gordon Todd Clayton of Littleton, CO; One daughter; Julia Harmon and husband Jeff of Scottsville, KY; Two brothers, Bob Clayton and wife Pam of Eddyville, KY; Mike Clayton of Fairfield, IL ;Three sisters, Pat Johnston of Lebanon, IL; Barbara Prather and husband Alex of Mt. Zion, IL; Kathy Clayton of Lebanon, IL; Ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY. Visitation will be from 10:00AM-1:00 PM Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Harwood and Strode Funeral Home.Memorials are suggested to the Gideon’s and can be made at the funeral home.