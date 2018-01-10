on 10/01/2018 |

James Mitchell Booker, age 76, of the Poplar Spring community, departed this life on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on September 7, 1942 to the late Leslie R. and Trulie D. Booker. He was married to his devoted wife, best friend and care-taker, Darlys Booker, who survives.

James Mitchell retired from the Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services as a social worker. He was a member of Poplar Spring United Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee, former clerk and on the cemetery committee.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one daughter, Jami Booker of Poplar Spring; one son, Neal Booker (Krissie) of Bee Spring; two grandchildren, Emma Booker and Eli Booker; one sister, Beckey Wingfield of Poplar Spring; one niece, Kenya Wingfield and several other nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Richard Wayne Booker, a twin sister, Martha Nell Booker and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Wingfield.

Interment will be in Poplar Spring Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Poplar Spring Cemetery Fund, c/o Anthony Madison, P.O. Box 390, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm, Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 am – 2 pm, Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Poplar Spring United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Poplar Spring United Baptist Church