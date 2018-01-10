Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JAMES MITCHELL BOOKER

on 10/01/2018 |

James Mitchell Booker, age 76, of the Poplar Spring community, departed this life on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at his residence.  The Edmonson County native was born on September 7, 1942 to the late Leslie R. and Trulie D. Booker. He was married to his devoted wife, best friend and care-taker, Darlys Booker, who survives. 

James Mitchell retired from the Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services as a social worker.  He was a member of Poplar Spring United Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee, former clerk and on the cemetery committee.    

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one daughter, Jami Booker of Poplar Spring; one son, Neal Booker (Krissie) of Bee Spring; two grandchildren, Emma Booker and Eli Booker; one sister, Beckey Wingfield of Poplar Spring; one niece, Kenya Wingfield and several other nieces and nephews.  He was also preceded in death by one brother, Richard Wayne Booker, a twin sister, Martha Nell Booker and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Wingfield.

Interment will be in Poplar Spring Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to:  Poplar Spring Cemetery Fund, c/o Anthony Madison, P.O. Box 390, Brownsville, KY  42210. 

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm, Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 am – 2 pm, Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Poplar Spring United Baptist Church

 

FUNERAL  SERVICE

2 pm, Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Poplar Spring United Baptist Church

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JAMES MITCHELL BOOKER”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

BILL MARTIN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
61°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 10/01 40%
High 81° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Tuesday 10/02 80%
High 80° / Low 65°
Thunderstorm
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 10/03 30%
High 85° / Low 67°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.