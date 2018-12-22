JAMES MOORE OF BARREN COUNTY ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE COUNTS OF CHILD ABUSE AND DOMESTIC ASSAULT

on 12/22/2018 |

At approximately 4:45pm Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic complaint at 2794 Bon Ayr Road. After arriving, deputies made contact with 24 year old James A. Moore, along with his girlfriend and their two week old child. The girlfriend told deputies that Moore had choked her and had also been physically abusive to the child. Both the girlfriend and the child were transported to TJ Samson Hospital for treatment of injuries.

During the course of the investigation it was learned that Moore had physically abused the child and the mother multiple times. He was interviewed at the Barren County Sheriff’s Office before being arrested and charged with eleven counts of Criminal Abuse 1st Degree- Child 12 or Under, and four counts of Assault 4th Degree (Domestic) 3rd or More Offenses within 5 Years. He was lodged in the Barren County Jail. The child was later transferred to Kosair Hospital in Louisville for further treatment.