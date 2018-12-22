Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JAMES MOORE OF BARREN COUNTY ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE COUNTS OF CHILD ABUSE AND DOMESTIC ASSAULT

on 12/22/2018 |

At approximately 4:45pm Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic complaint at 2794 Bon Ayr Road. After arriving, deputies made contact with 24 year old James A. Moore, along with his girlfriend and their two week old child. The girlfriend told deputies that Moore had choked her and had also been physically abusive to the child. Both the girlfriend and the child were transported to TJ Samson Hospital for treatment of injuries.

During the course of the investigation it was learned that Moore had physically abused the child and the mother multiple times. He was interviewed at the Barren County Sheriff’s Office before being arrested and charged with eleven counts of Criminal Abuse 1st Degree- Child 12 or Under, and four counts of Assault 4th Degree (Domestic) 3rd or More Offenses within 5 Years. He was lodged in the Barren County Jail. The child was later transferred to Kosair Hospital in Louisville for further treatment.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JAMES MOORE OF BARREN COUNTY ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE COUNTS OF CHILD ABUSE AND DOMESTIC ASSAULT”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BILLY AND JO ANN HUGHES

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
36°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 12/22 10%
High 45° / Low 35°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Sunday 12/23 90%
High 43° / Low 24°
Rain
Clear
Monday 12/24 10%
High 47° / Low 30°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.