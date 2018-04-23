Logo


JAMES NEAL KITCHENS

on 04/23/2018 |

James Neal Kitchens age 60 of Edmonton died Friday, April 20, 2018 at Vanderbilt in Nashville.    He was the son of the late Clay Kitchens and Lilly Mae Lee Kitchens.  He was a former employee of Edmonton Manufacturing and presently AutoSpa in Glasgow.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM  Tuesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Edwards Family Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Monday and after 9:00 AM  Tuesday at the funeral home.

He is survived by two daughters.   Christina and husband Chad Jones of Smith Grove and Tabitha and husband Phillip Watkins of Bowling Green.    One sister Lisa and husband Darrell Watkins of Smith Grove.   Two grandchildren Natalie Jones and James Williams.    A special friend Jarred Brown.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his fiancé Laura Edwards.

