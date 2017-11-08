on 08/11/2017 |

James Owen “J.O.” Vance 82 of Glasgow died Friday, August 11, 2017 at Highland Ridge Assisted Living in Glasgow. The Barren County native was the son of the late Veachel and Neval Mayes Vance. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and a lifelong farmer.

Survivors include his wife Alma Lutterman Vance; 1 daughter Vickie McPherson (Bobby) of Glasgow; 2 sons Tim Vance (Phyllis) and Mark Vance (Kathy) both of Glasgow; 11 grandchildren Jamie Brown (Chris), Nicole Pursley (Jared), Leslie Spillman (Brent), Will Vance (Emily), Zackery Vance (Brittany), Woody Wilson (Tia), Lucas McPherson, Ashton McPherson (Jamie) and Paxton McPherson (Jennifer), Byron Pennycuff and Mindy Steakley (Jeremy); 13 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; 1 brother Robert Vance (Norma) of Glasgow; 1 sister Carolyn Garrett (Tommy) of Mt. Hermon and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to offer a special thanks to his caregiver, Sharon Holley.

Mr. Vance was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Steve Wilson.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, August 14th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bristletown Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM Sunday.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to:

Bristletown Cemetery

c/o Vickie McPherson

4463 Edmonton Rd.

Glasgow, KY 42141