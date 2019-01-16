Logo


JAMES P WADE, SR

on 01/16/2019 |

James P. Wade Sr. 70, of Gamaliel, KY passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY. He was born April 8, 1948 in Louisville, KY. He united in marriage to Valerie Benjamin who survives in 1975.He served in the United States Marine Corp for six years and retired from Elmwood Tank as a welder.

In addition to his wife Valerie Benjamin Wade of Eden, NY, he is survived by three sons; Jessie Wade and wife Tonya of Glasgow, KY, James Wade Jr. and wife April of Tompkinsville, KY, Santigo Echevarria of Buffalo, NY, five daughters; Valerie Wade Jr. of Gamaliel, KY, Jamie Wade of Glasgow, KY, Terina Crowell and husband Andy of Austin Tracy, KY, Kim Proudman of Langford, NY, Julie Goldsborough of Eden, NY, two brothers, three sisters, twelve grandchildren and several great-grandchildren also survive.

He was preceded in death by one brother.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel, KY with burial to follow in the Gamaliel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM and after 8:00 AM Friday, January 18, 2019 until time of funeral service.

