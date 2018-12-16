Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Bettie Spann Bray of Austin; daughter, Teresa “Tinker” Ann Bray (Melinda) of Glasgow; son, James Paul Bray, Jr. (Pam) of Austin; grandchildren, Courtney Bray of Louisville and Tyler Bray of Glasgow; great- grandchild, Tyleigh Bray of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Regina Faye Bray; two brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be 2:00pm Monday, December 17th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Big Meadow Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00am until 2:00pm Monday at the funeral home.
No Responses to “James Paul Bray”