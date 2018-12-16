Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

James Paul Bray

on 12/16/2018 |
James Paul Bray, 78, of Austin, KY, died Friday, December 14, 2018 at his residence. He was born in Barren County, the son of the late Otha Bray and Elsie Mae DeWeese Bray. Mr. Bray was a lifetime carpenter, farmer and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Bettie Spann Bray of Austin; daughter, Teresa “Tinker” Ann Bray (Melinda) of Glasgow; son, James Paul Bray, Jr. (Pam) of Austin; grandchildren, Courtney Bray of Louisville and Tyler Bray of Glasgow; great- grandchild, Tyleigh Bray of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Regina Faye Bray; two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Monday, December 17th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Big Meadow Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00am until 2:00pm Monday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “James Paul Bray”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SHELIA HOGUE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
43°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 12/16 10%
High 52° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 12/17 10%
High 50° / Low 26°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 12/18 10%
High 50° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.