09/05/2018

James Perkins, age 64, of Hardyville, passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018, surrounded by family and friends, at NHC in Glasgow. He was a native of Hart County and was of the Baptist faith. He was a lifelong farmer, paper carrier and wood worker. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Perkins and Alma Lile Perkins, and a sister, Marie Karnes.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Deborah Faye Perkins, of Hardyville; one daughter, Melinda Rose, of Edmonton; four Godchildren, Amanda Wilson, Steven Wilson, Brandon “Shorty” Wilson and Teresa Ash; one brother-in-law, Leonard Edwards; a lifelong friend, Ray Wilson, of Hardyville; a special friend, Butch Lail of North Carolina; a sister, Dorothy Sanders of Hardyville; several loving nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

The family would like to thank the Staff at NHC.

Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 7, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home. The family chose cremation. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, the 7th