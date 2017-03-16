James Philpott, 74 of Bonnieville passed away Wednesday, March 15 at the Medical Center at Caverna in Horse Cave. The Hart County native was the son of the late Ernest & Laurie Bell Bryant Philpott and he was a farmer.

He was preceded in death by 19 brothers and sisters.

James is survived by his wife Ann

Three sons Allen Philpott of Bonnieville

Calvin Philpott of Bonnieville

Jeremy Philpott of Munfordville

One daughter Debbie Reams of Cub Run

One sister Nellie Bryant of Bonnieville

Four half-sisters Mary, Joyce, Gracie & Gladys

Eight grandchildren & ten great-grandchildren also survive

Funeral services for James Philpott will be 1pm Saturday, March 18 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2-9pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.