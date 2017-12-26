Logo


JAMES R. BRAGG

on 12/26/2017 |

James R. Bragg, 74, Glasgow, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017, at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.  A native of Metcalfe County, he was a son of the late Elbert and Clara Bragg.  He was a farmer in the Coral Hill Community, a member of Prices Creek Baptist Church, and a U. S. Army Veteran of Vietnam.

He is survived by his wife Patricia; daughter, Tonya Bragg-Underwood and husband Brett Underwood; five brothers: Twyman, Keith (Sarah), Larry (Pat), Malcolm (Bonnie), and Willard (Lee Ann); three sisters: Joyce Martin, Jewell Gumm, and Janet Holloway (Jimmy); mother-in-law, Marcella Morrison; sister-in-law, Beverly Bragg; brother-in-law, Chris Morrison (Rhonda); numerous nieces and nephews; loyal friends Rosi and Cash.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by father-in-law, Gordon Morrison; brothers-in-law: Arnold Martin and James Gumm; nephew, Calvin Martin; loyal friend, Reba.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.  Burial will be in the Hiseville Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.  In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Norton’s Children’s Hospital are suggested.

