on 02/26/2018 |

James Rain Lee Scott was stillborn Monday morning, Feb. 26 at the T.J. Samson Comm. Hospital.

Rain is survived by his parents-James “Bear” Scott & Caitlin “Caity” Scott of Fountain Run; Maternal grandparents-Ken & Pam Cook of Hardyville, Linda Cook of Cub Run & Danny Matthews of Munfordville; Paternal grandparents-James & Debra Scott of Ft. Run; Maternal great-grandparents-Elbert & Rose Meredith of Cub Run, Tommy & Marsha Cook of Horse Cave, Phylis Cook of Linwood, Willie Osborne of Hardyville; Uncles-Travis Scott & wife Tracy of Glasgo, Jacob Sanders of Hardyville; Aunts-Courtney Cook of Cub Run, Kiley Sanders of Hardyville; Cousins-Nathaniel Scott, Everlyn Scott and Richard & Laura Lang

He was preceded in death by an aunt Heather Garmon

Graveside services for Rain Scott will be 9:30am Tuesday, Feb. 27 at the Union Church Cemetery at Ft. Run with Bro. Eddie Ekhardt officiating.