12/11/2017

James Ray Miller 75 of Canmer passed away Monday at his home. He was the son of the late Merl and Myrl Ballard Miller. He was a retired welder.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Bell Miller; two daughters, Kimberly Miller of Florida and Kelly Buchhart of Louisville; two brothers, Michael and Kent Miller; two sisters, Kathy Self and Christine Hawkins and a grandson, Matthew Miller.

He was preceded in death by a son, Troy Dean Miller, a grandson, Timothy Miller and a brother, Kevin Miller.

No services are scheduled for James Ray Miller, the family chose cremation. Sego Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.