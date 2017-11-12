Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

James Ray Miller

on 12/11/2017 |

James Ray Miller 75 of Canmer passed away Monday at his home. He was the son of the late Merl and Myrl Ballard Miller.  He was a retired welder.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Bell Miller; two daughters, Kimberly Miller of Florida and Kelly Buchhart of Louisville; two brothers, Michael and Kent Miller; two sisters, Kathy Self and Christine Hawkins and a grandson, Matthew Miller.

He was preceded in death by a son, Troy Dean Miller, a grandson, Timothy Miller and a brother, Kevin Miller.

No services are scheduled for James Ray Miller, the family chose cremation.  Sego Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “James Ray Miller”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

William Nunn (60)

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
54°
Clear
Clear
Monday 12/11 0%
High 56° / Low 30°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 12/12 10%
High 34° / Low 21°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 12/13 0%
High 45° / Low 30°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.