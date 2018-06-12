Logo


JAMES RAYMOND LAWSON (UPDATED)

12/06/2018

James Raymond Lawson, 56, of Horse Cave, KY died, Sunday, November 25, 2018 at his residence. He was born in Glasgow, the son of the late Luther Ray Lawson and Anna Wooten Doolin who survives. Mr. Lawson retired from Dart Container Company after 20 years and was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Angela Bunnell (Mark) of Horse Cave and Caitlin Herring of Oak Grove, KY; 2 grandchildren, Kaile and Westin Bunnell both of Horse Cave; his mother Anna Doolin of Glasgow; 4 brothers, Ronnie Lawson (Callie), Roger Clifton Lawson (Robin) and Bobby Cross (Carol) all of Glasgow and Wayne Lawson (Marlene) of Tompkinsville; Nephews also survive. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a sister, Linda Shirley.

A memorial service for James Raymond Lawson will be 6:00pm Friday December 7th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at the funeral home.

