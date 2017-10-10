JAMES RICHARD “DICKIE” ALEXANDER, JR (UPDATED)

on 10/10/2017 |

Mr. James Richard “Dickie” Alexander, Jr., age 80, of Burkesville, Kentucky, formerly of Marrowbone, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017 at The Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He is survived by his siblings, Albert Gilliam (Frances) Alexander of Louisville, Kentucky, Gregory E (Betty) Alexander of White House, Tennessee, David Lynn (Kathy) Alexander of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Rebecca Jane Alexander of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, one niece, seven nephews, and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, October 13, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Marrowbone Presbyterian Church in Marrowbone, Kentucky with burial in the Marrowbone Cemetery in Marrowbone, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky and on Friday after 11:00 a.m. at The Marrowbone Presbyterian Church in Marrowbone, Kentucky until the funeral hour.

Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.