JAMES RICHARD WHEELER

on 09/06/2017 |

James Richard Wheeler, 85, of Lafayette, TN formerly of Monroe County, passed away Tuesday, September 5 at his home.

He was born February 13, 1932 in Monroe County, KY to the late Richard Odell Wheeler and Bessie Dyer Wheeler. He was a retired construction worker, farmer, US Army Veteran, a Baptist minister and a member of Liberty United General Baptist Church. He was united in marriage on November 24, 1956 to the former Barbara Witcher.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Wheeler, two sons: Donnie Wheeler, Ronnie Wheeler and wife Christy all of Lafayette, one daughter: Victoria Masters and husband Michael of Tampa, FL, one brother: Jerry Wheeler of Louisville, two sisters: Dixie Doyle of Kokomo, IN, Nina Holt of Indianapolis, eleven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one son: Ricky wheeler, one brother: Thomas Ray Wheeler and three sisters: Belva Shockley, Virginia Lee and Katherine Wilson and one great grandchild: River Williams.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, September 8 at 2:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel with burial to follow in New Liberty Cemetery.
Military rites will be performed at graveside by DAV Chapel 20 of Glasgow.

Visitation will be after 2:00 PM on Thursday and after 7:30 AM on Friday at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the Hope Lodge, 2008 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN .

