JAMES RICHARDS GERALDS

on 01/31/2019 |

James Richard Gearlds, 67, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, January 30th, at his residence. Richard was born in Monroe County, KY on August 30, 1951, son of the late Daisy Mae (Thompson) Geralds and Frank Richard Gearlds. He married Nancy Hagan July 21, 1969 in Monroe County, KY. He was a cook & carpenter.

He is survived by, wife Nancy (Hagan) Gearlds of Tompkinsville, two daughters, Jennifer Gearlds, of Indianapolis, IN; Jessica Gearlds of Tompkinsville, KY; three sons, James Christopher Gearlds, of Indianapolis, IN; Jody Gearlds, of Indianapolis, IN; Jackie Gearlds, of Indianapolis, IN; step son, Jamie Jones, of Tompkinsville, KY; 21 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren & sister, Elonis Maxwell, of Indianapolis, IN.

His parents & brothers, Thomas & Lewis Gearlds preceded him in death.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 2PM on Saturday, February 2nd, Visitation, Saturday 10 AM – 2 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.
Burial, Harlan Cross Roads Cemetery, Tompkinsville, KY.
Donations requested to help with funeral expenses.

