on 02/21/2018 |

James Robert “Bobby” Lindsey, 61, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Bobby was the son of the late William Leon Lindsey and Eddie M. Geralds Lindsey. He was an entrepreneur in the pharmaceutical sales industry and was a member of Crossland Community Church. He held a black belt in karate, was a musician and enjoyed playing guitar and was a supporter of local performing arts.

He is survived by his wife P. J.; 3 sons J. Robert Lindsey II of Nashville, Tyler Lindsey and fiancée Dena Thompson of Glasgow and Hunter Lindsey of Glasgow; 1 sister Susan Peters and husband David of Glasgow; 2 brothers Billy Lindsey and wife Robin of Glasgow and Steve Lindsey of Oakland, CA. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, February 23rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm until 8pm and Friday morning before the service.