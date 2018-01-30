on 01/30/2018 |

James Terrell Dunagan, age 103, of Horse Cave, died Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at Signature Health Care of Hart County. He was a native of Hart County and attended Echo Mission Church. He was a World War II U. S. Army Veteran having served in Normandy and Central Europe where he received 5 Bronze Stars. He was also a lifelong farmer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Myra Bunnell Dunagan; his parents, John Dunagan and Ethel Galloway Dunagan; four brothers, Jack, Richard, John Allen & David Dunagan; three sisters, Irene Martin, Jeannie Moran and Dora Root.

He was survived by his son,, Danny Dunagan of Greensburg; one granddaughter, Karen Dunagan Hawk, Macon, GA; two grandsons, Kevin Dale Dunagan of Alabama & David Thomas Dunagan, Macon, GA; four great-grandchildren, Joshua Lewis, Tyler Lewis, Reynolds Hawk & Anna-Elisabeth Hawk; special friends, Drema Hayes Doss of Rowletts and Gail Cross of Griderville, several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery with military honors provided by Glasgow DAV Chapter #20. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31, and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.