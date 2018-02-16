Logo


JAMES TERRY LOCKE

on 02/16/2018 |

James Terry Locke 62, of Cave City, died Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a native of Barren County and a member of the Hardyville Fire Department and the Hart County Rescue Squad. He was a former employee at Dart Container and a former EMT.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Lewis Locke and Mary Rose Logsdon Locke; two grandsons, Tyler and A.J.; two brothers, Anthony and Joe Jr. Locke; two sisters Linda Sue Price and Joanna Locke; the love of his life, Kaye.

He is survived by three children, Angela Butler (Nathan), Gretchen Craine (Randy), and James “Tony” Locke all of Cave City; eight grandchildren, Kacie, Alex, James Michael, Zach, Catilyn, Tyler, Kaisen, and Aiden; one great- granddaughter, Madison; two brothers, Henry and Roy Locke; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 20, 2018 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home.

