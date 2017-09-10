Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JAMES THOMAS “TOM” REED, SR

on 10/09/2017 |

Mr. James Thomas “Tom” Reed, Sr., 73, of The Blacks Ferry Community in Cumberland County, Kentucky passed away Friday, October 6, 2017 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Alta Skiles Reed of Burkesville, Kentucky, his children, Tammy (Ray) Spangler of Burkesville, Kentucky, James T. Reed, Jr., of Burkesville, Kentucky, Justin S. (Rachelle) Reed of Toledo, Ohio, R. Ryan (Ashley) Reed of Toledo Ohio, his siblings, Lester (Linda) Reed of Findley, Ohio, Dallas (Karen) Reed of Burkesville, Kentucky, Zoe Ann (Richard) Van Alstine of Pemberville, Ohio, Jackie (Mike) Wanless of Holland Ohio, Rita Jane Caudill of Maumee, Ohio, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives.

The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 9, 2017 until the funeral hour on Tuesday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JAMES THOMAS “TOM” REED, SR”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Eddie Catfish Pedigo

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 10/09 20%
High 86° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Tuesday 10/10 80%
High 80° / Low 63°
Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 10/11 20%
High 74° / Low 51°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.