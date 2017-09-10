on 10/09/2017 |

Mr. James Thomas “Tom” Reed, Sr., 73, of The Blacks Ferry Community in Cumberland County, Kentucky passed away Friday, October 6, 2017 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Alta Skiles Reed of Burkesville, Kentucky, his children, Tammy (Ray) Spangler of Burkesville, Kentucky, James T. Reed, Jr., of Burkesville, Kentucky, Justin S. (Rachelle) Reed of Toledo, Ohio, R. Ryan (Ashley) Reed of Toledo Ohio, his siblings, Lester (Linda) Reed of Findley, Ohio, Dallas (Karen) Reed of Burkesville, Kentucky, Zoe Ann (Richard) Van Alstine of Pemberville, Ohio, Jackie (Mike) Wanless of Holland Ohio, Rita Jane Caudill of Maumee, Ohio, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives.

The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 9, 2017 until the funeral hour on Tuesday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.