JAMES THOMAS “TOMMY” NICHOLS

on 02/27/2018 |

James Thomas “Tommy” Nichols, age 70, of Horse Cave, passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at his home.  He was a native of Horse Cave, a U.S. Army veteran, a tree trimmer for many years as the owner/operator of Nichols Tree Service, an avid fisherman and he raised rabbits.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ireton Nichols and Anna Lucille Ballard Nichols and one sister, Bertie Atwell.

He is survived by three daughters, Pam Nichols, Melissa Anderson and husband, Steve, and Kathy Lynn Decker and husband, Terry, all of Cave City; five grandchildren, Brooklyn Decker, Zachary Decker, Travis Anderson, Kaylyn Anderson, Ashley Anderson, all of Cave City; his ex-wife, Kathy Nichols; one brother, Willie Nichols and wife, Mary Ann, of Glasgow; four sisters, Zada Vincent of Horse Cave, Eva Matthews of Horse Cave, Minnie Cahoe  and husband, Cecil, of Cave City & Sheila Carnahan, of Cave City; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery, with military honors conducted by D.A.V. Chapter #20 Glasgow.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 1, 2018, and on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

