
JAMES THORNTON HICKEY

on 05/01/2018 |

James Thornton Hickey, 60, Horse Cave, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 29, 2018.  He was born in Ashville, NC on November 16, 1957 to the late James Guy and Pearl Chandler Hickey.  He was in sales at Walmart.

Survivors include his wife Wendy Hickey, Horse Cave; a brother, Schuyler Hickey (Roxann), CO; two sisters, Barbara Owenby (Ronnie), NC; niece & nephew, Shannon Hickey, TN, Schuyler E. Hickey, CO.

There will be no visitation & funeral service.  Cremation was chosen.

Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.

 

 

 

