on 03/07/2018 |

James V. Poynter, age 81, of Horse Cave, passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at the home of his dear friend, Dorothy Carter. He was a native of Barren County, a lifelong farmer and former employee of Gamble Brothers in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Schuyler Poynter & Harriet Logsdon Poynter; three brothers, William “Bill”, Curt & Clarence Poynter.

He is survived by three children, Rick Poynter and his wife, Marjorie, of Fairdale, Beverly Henderson and husband, Mike, of Lexington, Tim Poynter and wife, Cindy, of Navarre, FL; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three sisters, Helen Byrd, Ruby Jean Chapman (Randall), and Patricia Rutherford (Stanley); three brothers, Warren Poynter (Denise), Paul Poynter (Joann), and Jerry Poynter; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, the 9th, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Northtown Cemetery. Visitation at Winn funeral home from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 8 a.m. until time of service on Friday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health of Barren River 1652 Riverwood Ave., Bowling Green Ky. 42103.