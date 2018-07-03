Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JAMES V POYNTER

on 03/07/2018 |

James V. Poynter, age 81, of Horse Cave, passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at the home of his dear friend, Dorothy Carter. He was a native of Barren County, a lifelong farmer and former employee of Gamble Brothers in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Schuyler Poynter & Harriet Logsdon Poynter; three brothers, William “Bill”, Curt & Clarence Poynter.

He is survived by three children, Rick Poynter and his wife, Marjorie, of Fairdale, Beverly Henderson and husband, Mike, of Lexington, Tim Poynter and wife, Cindy, of Navarre, FL; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three sisters, Helen Byrd, Ruby Jean Chapman (Randall), and Patricia Rutherford (Stanley); three brothers, Warren Poynter (Denise), Paul Poynter (Joann), and Jerry Poynter; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, the 9th, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Northtown Cemetery. Visitation at Winn funeral home from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 8 a.m. until time of service on Friday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health of Barren River 1652 Riverwood Ave., Bowling Green Ky. 42103.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JAMES V POYNTER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CRYSTAL JACKSON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:17 PM CST on March 07, 2018
Expires:
3:00 AM CST on March 08, 2018
Overcast
Currently
38°
Overcast
Chance of Snow
Wednesday 03/07 40%
High 44° / Low 29°
Chance of Snow
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 03/08 0%
High 40° / Low 26°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Friday 03/09 60%
High 48° / Low 37°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Wed 07

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - March 9 @ 4:30 PM
Wed 07

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 08

Color Me Calm

March 8 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thu 08

Glasgow/ Barren County Retired Teachers Meet

March 8 @ 10:30 AM
Thu 08

Glasgow Middle School SBDM Council Meeting

March 8 @ 4:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.