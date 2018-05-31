Logo


JAMES V RICHARDSON

on 05/31/2018 |

James V. Richardson was born the fifth of six sons to Bertha Lee (London) and Rev. Thomas Allen Richardson in Three Springs, KY, on April 28, 1933.  His family moved frequently and he attended many different schools, but he graduated from Magnolia High School in Magnolia, KY, where me met and later married his high school sweetheart, Helen Ray Parker, in 1952.  He played basketball in high school which sparked his lifetime love of basketball, especially the U.K. Wildcats.

After a profession of faith in Jesus Christ, James was baptized into the Cumberland Presbyterian Church and later became a Southern Baptist.  In 1961, he moved his family to Cave City, KY, where he joined the Cave City Baptist Church.  He was a faithful member there, serving as choir member, deacon, Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent and trustee.

James worked various jobs during his life, but his two favorites were Dealers Transport in Louisville, KY, and Tyson Bearing Co./SKF in Glasgow, KY.  He was one of the original sixteen hired at Tyson and he retired from SKF where he was the foreman of shipping and receiving.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. T. A. & Bertha Richardson, and by his five brothers, George, Harry, Wayne, Hubert and Samuel Richardson.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Helen Parker Richardson, and his daughters, Gwyn (Pat) Tucker, Horse Cave, KY, and Renee (Mark) Lane, Franklin, TN.  At this time, he has two grandsons, John Parker (Tabisa) Lane, New York, NY, and  Christopher James (Emily) Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL.  He recently became the proud great-grandfather of Naomi Grace Lane and C. J. Lane.

Winn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.  Visitation will be in the sanctuary of Cave City Baptist Church on Friday, June 1 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.  The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 2,  at 10:00 a.m. with interment in the Cave City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions to Cave City Baptist Church.

