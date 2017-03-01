James Vernon Fishback 78 of Oakland died Monday, February 27, 2017 at Greenview Regional Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Fishback; one son, Brant Fishback; two grandchildren, Jameson and Destiny Fishback all of Bowling Green; one brother, Reverend Warner Fishback; sisters, Blanche Shobe, Jacklyn Johnson and Marilyn Shobe and brother in law, Rondal Buford of Glasgow.

Funeral services for James Vernon Fishback will be at 12PM Friday, March 3, 2017 at the Mt. Olla Baptist Church on Highway 101 in Warren County with interment in the Number 8 Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5PM to 8PM Thursday at the church. Gatewood Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.