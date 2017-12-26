Logo


JAMES WILLIAM CARROLL

on 12/26/2017 |

James William Carroll, age 89 of Elizabethtown, Ky—Born February 20, 1928 in Edmonson County, Kentucky, passed away on December 23, 2017.

The first born of 10 children to Ollie Edna Wilson Carroll and Claudie Everett Carroll, James retired after 20 years from the United States Army as a staff Sergeant.  He also retired from the Lee County Florida Police Department.  James met and married the love of his life, Helen Panagopalas Carroll, while they were both stationed in the Panama Canal Zone.  They had two sons, David William Carroll and Richard James Carroll.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Helen Panagopalas Carrol, his mother and father, four brothers (David Vincent Carroll, Paul Glenn Carroll, Winford Leon Carroll and Herbert Owen Carroll) and two sisters (Melba Pauline Tabb and Ruth Nell Hodges).

Left to honor and cherish his memory are his two sons, David William Carroll and wife, Pam of Vine Grove, Ky and Richard James Carroll and wife Deborah, of Lehigh Acres, Florida.

Also surviving are three grandchildren:  Christopher William Carroll of Cape Coral, Florida; Jennifer Carroll Harrison (Brian) of Ft. Myers, Florida; and Jason Daniel Carroll of Lehigh Acres, Florida; as well as three great-grand sons:  Darick and Shawn Harrison and Jacob Carroll.  Also surviving are his brother, Charles Edward Carroll and wife, Imogene along with two sisters:  Willie Mae Graas and husband, George and Joann Adair and husband Danny.

Services will be held on Thursday December 28, 2017 at 11AM CST at Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, Ky.  Military honors will be conducted at the graveside at Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 from 4:00PM CST to 7:00 PM CST at Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, Ky. and again from 9:00AM CST until time for services on Thursday December 28, 2017.

