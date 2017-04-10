James William Jones, age 84, of Brownsville departed this life on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. The Edmonson County native was born December 12, 1932 to the late Rev. Johnny and Lucy Hazelip Jones. He was married to Nelda Jean Pardue Jones, who survives.

James was a farmer, and a devoted member and trustee of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory one sister-in-law, Wynonna Jones of Brownsville; four nephews, Tommie Jones, Mickey Jones, Roger Jones and Ronnie Jones and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Paul Jones and Rev. Charles Thomas Jones and two sisters, Mary Lorene Jones and Pauline Clark.

Interment will be in Pleasant Union Church Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Patton officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Union Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Jimmie Duvall, 1608 Beaver Dam Chapel Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

VISITATION

5 – 8 pm, Wednesday, April 12, 2017

9 – 11 am, Thursday, April 13, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Thursday, April 13, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chape