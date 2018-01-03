JAMES WILLIAM “JW” EDLIN

on 03/01/2018 |

James William “J.W.” Edlin, 92, of Louisville, entered into eternal rest on February 25, 2018. He was an Army veteran of WWII and a Ford Motor Company retiree. He was also a member of Sunset Masonic Lodge, Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church, and an avid square dancer. He was born March 13, 1925 to the late Clarence and Viola Edlin.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 73 years, Margaret D. Edlin; daughters, Brenda L. Rollins and Vicki D. Willard; grandchildren, April A. Ayers(Dwayne) and Eric G. Willard; great-grandchildren, Zachory G. Willard(Christina), Allyson M. Raines(Christopher), and Danielle R. Ayers; great-great-grandchildren, Abbigail and Cameron Raines; and brother, Tommy Edlin(Margarie).

He was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Matthew S. Willard; and his sisters, Thelma Wheatley and Annette Edlin.

Funeral service will be 2pm Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Evergreen Funeral Home with interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8pm Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Kosair Charities.