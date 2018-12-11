JAMES WILLIAM “SONNY” RICH

on 11/12/2018 |

James William Rich (Sonny) age 77 of Adolphus, KY, ascended to his eternal home in heaven Sunday, November 11, 2018, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY.

Sonny was born in Tompkinsville, KY February 16, 1941 to the late Carlos and Edna England Rich. He was united in marriage on December 22, 1962 in Indianapolis, IN to Martha Sue Sullivan Rich who survives. In 1962 during a summer revival service Sonny was born again, redeemed by God’s amazing grace. He was called to preach in 1965 and later ordained a General Baptist minister by the Mt. Union Association.

After moving to Allen county KY, he joined Maple Grove General Baptist Church. Sonny was a carpenter along with being skilled in many other building trades. He built and remodeled homes throughout his life.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, James Kevin Rich and wife Pat of Gallatin, TN, two daughters; Kim Rich Wilson and husband Steve of Smith Grove, KY, and Kerri Rich Mercer and husband Josh of Franklin KY, One brother, Robert Rich and wife Pam, three sisters, Luella McMillan, Lou McElroy, Brenda Halcomb and husband Roger, all of Bowling Green KY. Five Grandchildren, seven Great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother Bill Lee Rich, and beloved Granddaughter Jamie Lynette Rich.

Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Maple Grove General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00PM-8:00 PM Tuesday, November 13, 2018 and after 7:30 AM until time of funeral service Wednesday, November 14, 2018 and at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Maple Grove General Baptist Church Cemetery or Hospice of Southern KY and can be made at the funeral home.