on 01/18/2018 |

James Wilson “Teeny” Burks went to be with our lord on January 9th. He waged a warriors battle against cancer. Jim was born in 1936 in Horse Cave on Glenwood Farm. In 1980 he was reunited with his college sweetheart and love of his life, Anne. Jim served 42 years as an educator and school administrator in California, Colorado, and Kentucky. After his retirement he enjoyed traveling with Anne, spending time with family, woodworking and tending to the birds and wildlife in his yard. All along his quiet presence touched the lives of every person he met. If you ever met Jim Burks , you had a friend for life. The bond with his childhood friends was unbreakable and remained to the end. He stayed close with the alumni and basketball teams from Caverna High School and Middle Tennessee State University, and many people throughout his career.

He was preceded in death by his parents , Joseph and Elizabeth Downing Burks, and a brother, Joe Burks. He is survived by his wife Anne Hagewood Burks, his children Pandora Burks, Roger Burks, Jinetta Zentmire, Catherine Fennell, Jeri Hasty, Carol York, Diane Patten, and his special brother-in-law Clay Hagewood, along with 14 grandchildren and 11 great grand children. A celebration of life service for James Wilson “Teeny” Burks will be Friday at 1pm at Brentwood Baptist Church on 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood Tennessee. Visitation begins at 10:30 Friday morning. Alternate expressions of sympathy can be made to “Room in the Inn” in care of Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027